BRIDGE Summit 2025: Creator economy sees rapid growth driven by global investments

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- John Darsie, CEO of SALT and a Partner at SkyBridge, noted that the scale of what has been built for the BRIDGE Summit in its first year is impressive and reflects the UAE’s ambition to accelerate the growth of the media and creator economy ecosystem.

In comments to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit, Darsie observed that the creator economy is expanding and is set for faster growth, supported by capital being deployed by investors such as SkyBridge, as well as sovereign-related entities in the UAE and private investment companies.

He underlined that the notion of centralised entities serving as the sole source of truth in news and media has diminished as a barrier to entry, and that the creator economy is shaping a more democratised system for information, news and entertainment.

He added that the industry is still working through how to arbitrate truth in this evolving environment, describing it as a challenge worth addressing, and noted that a better balance between the old system and the new would lead to a stronger, more democratised media landscape.

Darsie identified the biggest change in media as the democratisation of news, media and entertainment, describing it as a positive development that enables creators, young people and individuals from different backgrounds to contribute to the global conversation.

He anticipated continued growth in creator-based media enterprises and stronger collaboration among creators, pointing to existing patterns among YouTube streamers and independent journalists who work together to host events, lead conversations and cross-pollinate audiences. He added that as media becomes more decentralised, collaboration across independent entities is likely to increase.

On investment trends, Darsie noted that capital is increasingly concentrating at both ends of the market, with large sums going to late-stage, mature companies, while more funding is also flowing to early-stage creators, podcasters, platforms and creator-led ventures. He added that the main challenge lies in bridging the gap in the middle.

Darsie described the strongest impression from the BRIDGE Summit as the high level of enthusiasm among creators and young people for the new digital economy, noting that the energy on the exhibition floor is a strong indicator of where global media and business models are heading.