Eighth aid aircraft arrives in Sri Lanka as part of UAE’s ongoing airbridge

COLOMBO, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The eighth UAE humanitarian aid aircraft arrived today at Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, carrying 1,080 food parcels as part of the UAE’s ongoing airbridge.

This brings the total UAE assistance delivered since the start of the response to more than 116 tonnes of relief items, including food, shelter materials and logistical support.

Through its field teams and continuous airbridge, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to supporting the friendly people of Sri Lanka and strengthening rescue, relief and recovery efforts following the impact of the floods.