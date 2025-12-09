Hazza bin Zayed visits martyrs’ sons at Al Fakhr Winter Camp in Remah – Al Ain

AL AIN, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Al Fakhr Winter Camp for martyrs’ sons in Remah, organised by the Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, in Al Ain Region until 12th December 2025, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club and Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School (FDPS).

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan observed a range of the camp’s activities. This included an educational session, delivered in partnership with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, on the importance of Houbara bustards and the latest conservation techniques.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also attended various sporting and recreational activities, such as a football competition and an interactive virtual reality hunting experience, all designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle among the young participants.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that caring for the sons of martyrs is a national priority for the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that this commitment is demonstrated through programmes that nurture the skills of the children of UAE fallen heroes, and youth initiatives that develop their capabilities, inspire creativity, and empower them to succeed.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored that the camp reflects the UAE’s vision for empowering and developing the youth, who represent a fundamental pillar of the nation’s progress, highlighting that investing in youth is an investment in the country’s future and in the continued advancement of its cultural and developmental mission, while safeguarding national achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Sheikh Zayed bin Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Abdulla Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Director of the Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office.

The winter camp is supported by several leading entities dedicated to developing youth leadership skills, including the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

The Al Fakhr Winter Camp – Remah is hosting 63 participating sons of martyrs aged 12-16. Its programme includes educational sessions on Emirati customs and traditions, along with workshops on falconry and Arabic coffee preparation. Participants also take part in sports, recreational and heritage activities, scientific talent-development programmes, and awareness sessions on healthy nutrition.