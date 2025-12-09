Al Rasikhoon Real Estate unveils its property exhibition in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Rasikhoon Real Estate launched its property exhibition today at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

The event was inaugurated by Khalifa Sultan bin Hareb Al Mheiri, General Manager of Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, in the presence of Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exhibition runs on 9th and 10th December and welcomes visitors from 09:00 to 21:00.

The opening ceremony brought together government officials, real estate professionals and investors, underscoring Sharjah’s growing appeal as a leading investment destination supported by advanced infrastructure, strategic connectivity and expanding development opportunities.

The company showcased four of its major projects in the emirate. Al Qasimiya Gate 1, located on Dubai–Hatta Road near Al Madam, features ready-to-use infrastructure, operational facilities and a range of industrial and commercial plots, offering freehold ownership for all nationalities. Al Qasimiya Gate 2 extends the first project with a wider mix of land uses supporting commercial and industrial activity and workforce accommodation, supported by organised road networks and service infrastructure.

The exhibition also highlighted Al Saja’a Line, situated within Emirates Industrial City near Emirates Road and Al Dhaid Road, offering fully serviced plots suitable for diverse industrial activities. In addition, the company introduced Al Saja’a Al Namuzajiyah, reflecting its commitment to advanced industrial solutions that support Sharjah’s economic growth.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi said, “We are pleased to be part of this exhibition, which reflects the growing role of national developers in supporting Sharjah’s economic and urban progress. Al Rasikhoon Real Estate has presented projects that align with the emirate’s vision for sustainable development, enhanced infrastructure and an investor-friendly business environment.”

Khalifa Sultan bin Hareb Al Mheiri said, “The developments showcased today — Al Qasimiya Gate 1 and 2, Al Saja’a Al Namuzajiyah and Al Saja’a Line — reflect our long-term vision to create projects of real investment value. We take pride in developing within Sharjah, an emirate known for its supportive regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure and strategic location. These projects form part of our wider expansion strategy focused on ready-to-build land solutions and streamlined development procedures, offering investors flexible and high-return opportunities.”

Sharjah’s real estate sector continues to expand, driven by thoughtful urban planning, strategic roads such as Emirates Road, Al Dhaid Road and Khorfakkan Road, and future connectivity to the Etihad Rail route. With well-planned development, green spaces and comprehensive service infrastructure, the emirate has strengthened its position as an attractive destination for residents and investors.

Al Rasikhoon Real Estate’s participation in the exhibition reaffirms its mission to deliver integrated communities and high-quality developments that meet the needs of residents and investors. With more than 23 years of experience in land development and real estate services, the company continues to expand its footprint across the UAE with new projects aligned with modern planning standards and sustainable economic growth.