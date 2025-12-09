UAE wins bid to host World Engineering Convention 2027

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has won the bid by the General Assembly of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) to host the World Engineering Convention (WEC2027), adding a new achievement to its record in the engineering sector.

This step followed a presentation by the Society of Engineers, which showcased the UAE’s readiness to host major international engineering events.

The presentation highlighted the nation’s advanced capabilities in innovation, sustainability, and infrastructure, as well as its forward looking vision for developing the engineering profession and strengthening its global competitiveness.

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President of UAE Society of Engineers, said the win reflects international trust in the UAE’s ability to organise large scale engineering events. He noted that hosting WEC2027 will provide an opportunity to highlight the competencies of Emirati engineers and their contributions to the future of the global engineering sector, while reinforcing the UAE’s role as a regional and international hub for engineering innovation.

WEC2027 will be organised through a partnership between the Society of Engineers and Dubai Municipality. Both entities will collaborate in planning and management, with Dubai Municipality working alongside the Society to coordinate organisational and logistical efforts and engage with government and private institutions to ensure the delivery of an exceptional event.

Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the UAE’s selection reflects its strong position as a destination that attracts leading engineering talent from around the world.

She added that the convention represents a significant opportunity to showcase the UAE’s central role in shaping global engineering discussions, presenting the latest innovations, and addressing current challenges to develop sustainable solutions. She emphasised the commitment to empowering young Emirati engineers by involving them in shaping the future of the sector internationally, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership and its national priorities focused on innovation and global competitiveness.

Dubai Business Events, the official events and conferences bureau of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, contributed to preparing the bid alongside the Society of Engineers, providing expertise in planning, organisation, and logistics to present a comprehensive proposal that highlights Dubai’s readiness to host an event of this scale.

WEC2027 is considered one of the most prominent global gatherings in the engineering field, bringing together engineers, experts, and decision makers to discuss key challenges, share the latest innovations, and enhance collaboration between government, academic, and private sector institutions. The convention is scheduled to take place in Dubai in November 2027.

The UAE’s selection to host this international event reflects global recognition of its progress in innovation and sustainability, its efforts to advance the engineering profession, and the opportunities it provides for Emirati engineers to contribute to shaping the future of the sector worldwide.