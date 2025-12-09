Due to current developments, MoFA bans travel to Mali, urges UAE nationals to return as soon as possible

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In light of the current developments in the Republic of Mali, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has imposed a travel ban on UAE nationals traveling to Mali, and urges nationals currently in the country to depart and return to the UAE at the earliest opportunity.

The Ministry stresses the importance of adhering to its instructions and alerts, and exercising the highest levels of caution.

The Ministry further urges UAE nationals in Mali to contact the emergency hotline, available at all times for nationals abroad in cases of emergency or crisis: +971 800 24.