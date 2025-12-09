BRIDGE Summit 2025: Over 90 emerging companies turn ambition into opportunity

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The BRIDGE Marketplace is being conceived as the beating centre of BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut media event, where the world has converged in Abu Dhabi to rethink the future of media, content, technology, and the creative economy. It is the arena where ideas collide with capital, where creators meet investors, and where partnerships form in real time.

Nowhere is that momentum more visible than inside the Startup Hub, a curated arena of 90 young companies selected from more than 1,500 nominees, each entering the Summit with one mission: to accelerate their next chapter in a landscape designed for discovery, visibility, and global opportunity.

Designed with the feel of an exclusive airline lounge — fluid, open, and primed for conversation — the Hub is placing two companies at each circular station, divided by a wall featuring their identity and video showcase. Positioned beside the VIP Lounge, it is becoming one of the most strategic pieces of real estate in the entire Summit, ensuring constant flow, visibility, and high-value engagement. For emerging founders in media, tech, content, and creative industries, it is the closest thing to being in the room where it is happening.

This is where the Marketplace is becoming more than an exhibit; it is becoming movement, momentum, and possibility.

Fatme Faour, Marketing Manager for Spacepoint, is speaking enthusiastically about the education technology startup and its prospects at the Summit. “We teach advanced high school and university students how to build satellites,” she explains. “We need electrical engineers, mechanical engineers and computer engineers, students and instructors, and new collaborators for our programs. We’re expanding this base at the Summit.”

Hammad Hammad, Founder, Reel Reports AI, is leading a company that helps organisations communicate more effectively by converting text into engaging videos, deploying an array of content and AI tools.

“We have 200 users and we’re here to invite our next 200,” he says. “We’re at the Summit to network, to adapt our platform which is an invite-only platform right now. Given the traction, given what's going on so far, it's been pretty interesting. We've had very good conversations with a good mix of people, just on the first day, so it's very positive.”

Kirill Gavrilov, Co-founder, VRTX Global Network Services LLC, is steering a company that specialises in creating hyper-realistic CGI videos that go viral, achieving significant views without advertising spend, with over 150 clients from the USA to Japan including major brands.

“We want to scale operations further by finding more clients and collaborators at the Summit,” he says. “We’ve already made some notable contacts.”

Renny Rueda, CEO, Poliversia, is heading a young US-based firm aiming to integrate various expensive digital tools into a unified cloud solution. The company is targeting trainers, content creators, and medium-sized companies initially, and is planning to expand to larger clients in the future.

“We offer a platform combining technologies like webinar, streaming, and monetisation services,” he says. “At the Summit, we will leverage our presence to learn about the market, identify strategic leads, and engage in meaningful discussions about expanding from B2B to B2C opportunities.”

Across the hall, the pattern is repeating: young founders are trading ideas with global platforms, investors, and creators who would rarely share the same space outside BRIDGE. In real time, the Startup Hub is showing what the Summit is designed to do — unlock access, accelerate collaboration, and give new talent the same proximity and visibility as established players.

If the content tracks are defining the conversations of BRIDGE Summit 2025, the Startup Hub is revealing its future. The partnerships forming here, the introductions taking place, and the ideas being tested in these three days will echo long after the halls of ADNEC fall quiet.

For these 90 companies, the Marketplace is not becoming a showcase; it is becoming a launchpad. And for the global media and creative sectors, it is a reminder that the next wave of innovation often begins at the smallest table — as long as the right people are in the room.

The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit is taking place from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.