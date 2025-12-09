Bitcoin MENA highlights UAE’s growing leadership in Bitcoin mining

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A panel session at Bitcoin MENA, co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc, outlined why the MENA region — and the UAE in particular — is rapidly emerging as a global centre for Bitcoin mining.

Speakers Faisal Al Hammadi, Managing Partner of Further, and Hicham Chahine, Founder and Co-CEO of NIP Group Inc, highlighted the region’s accelerating energy infrastructure, regulatory clarity and major investment in sustainable technologies, which together are attracting global mining operations.

Regulatory certainty and energy security were cited as key drivers, alongside a stable and business-friendly environment for digital assets. The UAE’s energy surplus, especially during off-peak seasons such as winter, creates favourable conditions for cost-effective and sustainable mining operations.

Hicham said the industry-friendly regulatory framework has enabled his company — supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) — to build one of the region’s largest mining enterprises. He noted that ADIO’s willingness to invest in the sector reflects the UAE’s commitment to establishing global leadership in the field.

Faisal discussed his role in Bitcoin mining and treasury management, noting that while large-scale treasury adoption has yet to take place, momentum is building. Further Ventures already allocates part of its treasury to Bitcoin, and he expects wider adoption among corporate treasuries. Both speakers agreed that discussions are progressing at various levels, including with government treasuries and sovereign wealth funds, indicating that institutional adoption is approaching.

The session also explored the future of digital assets in the UAE. Faisal said leadership in the sector requires more than mining alone, calling for the development of a full Bitcoin ecosystem, including strategies for allocation, auditing and practical treasury use. As more providers enter the market and Bitcoin becomes more widely recognised as an asset class, he expects significant transformation.

Hicham emphasised Bitcoin’s importance for diversification and its role in corporate strategy. He also highlighted the innovative integration of AI in their operations, allowing the company to switch between AI programming and Bitcoin mining depending on energy availability.

The session concluded that the UAE’s combination of regulatory clarity, energy abundance, government support and technological innovation positions the country — and the wider MENA region — as a prime destination for Bitcoin mining. With continued investment and regulatory progress, the region is poised to become a global leader in the broader digital asset ecosystem.