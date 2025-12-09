EAD partners with M42 to conduct plant genome sequencing to safeguard native species

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has partnered with M42 for a genome sequencing project at the Plant Genetic Resources Centre. The project will decode the genetic makeup and adaptive strategies of several key plant species commonly found in the UAE to understand how they adapt to extreme environments, such as deserts, rock arid mountains and coastal areas.

The project seeks to advance conservation strategies by integrating insights into plant genetic diversity and adaptive traits, while also monitoring plant health and strengthening ecological restoration efforts. As part of the agency’s commitment to expanding knowledge in plant genetics, it contributes to scientific research, drives the development of innovative applications and supports global efforts to tackle pressing challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss.

Following the successful DNA sequencing and analysis of the UAE’s drought-tolerant national tree, the Ghaf, an additional 12 plant species have been selected for sequencing. These include the Qafas, Sarh, Qurm, Samr, Salam, Arfaj, Shua, Ochradenus Arabicus, Ghadaf and all three species of seagrasses Halophila stipulacea, Halophila ovalis, and Halodule uninervis, in Abu Dhabi.

The agency selected these plants based on their ecological significance and conservation risk status. EAD’s expert team has also conducted monitoring and assessments to ensure the protection and preservation of Abu Dhabi’s native species and habitats.

Ahmed Al Hashmi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, said, “We are pleased to continue our pioneering partnership with M42 on this groundbreaking project to ensure such valuable species survive for future generations. Our goal is to address environmental challenges and enhance sustainability in the emirate.

This project will help us preserve our legacy by documenting and understanding the genome of all native plants. The results will be an extensive genetic library useful for research, preservation and innovation. We are open to cooperation with various sectors to achieve a sustainable future.”

Ahmed Al Mehiri, General Manager of Environmental Sciences (EVS) at M42’s Integrated Health Solutions platform, said, “This project is a significant milestone in plant genetic research. By uncovering unique genetic traits that enable these resilient plants to thrive in extreme environments, we can develop effective conservation strategies and apply these insights in critical industries. Plant genome sequencing is a crucial lifeline for our ecosystem and a key component in the fight against climate change.

“This initiative underlines M42’s commitment to utilising sophisticated technologies such as genomics, AI and biotech to tackle major global challenges within environmental sustainability. Through our work, we seek to enhance livelihoods globally and contribute positively to the planet.”

Dr Thyago Cardoso, Manager of Commercial Research and Development Scientist at M42, said, “The UAE has catalogued more than 600 native unique species of plants and sequencing native UAE plants genomes will pave the way for biodiversity and sustainability efforts, resulting in an extensive genetic library useful for research, preservation and innovation. We also look forward to forging cross-sector alliances to apply genomic insights for sustainable resource management.”

The agency’s Plant Genetic Resources Centre plays a vital role in the ex-situ conservation of plant species in Abu Dhabi. By storing seeds, tissue and DNA of several plant species, EAD ensures the preservation of the UAE’s heritage flora for current and future generations. The plant species are collected and tested in the Centre, which is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories, using cutting-edge technologies.