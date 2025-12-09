Hamdan Foundation, ICESCO honour winners of ‘Hamdan–ICESCO Prize for Development of Educational Infrastructures in Islamic World’ 2025

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, honoured the winners of the fourth cycle of the Hamdan–ICESCO Prize for the Development of Educational Facilities in the Islamic World during a ceremony held on 8th December in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The award is organised in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Launch of the Artificial Intelligence Index in the Islamic World conference, in the presence of Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Board members, senior officials, representatives of international organisations and leading scholars.

Three pioneering projects from Yemen, Morocco and Azerbaijan won the prize, with a total programme value exceeding US$28 million, dedicated to advancing education and improving infrastructure across multiple communities. The event also saw the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the Foundation and ICESCO to strengthen institutional partnerships and expand joint efforts supporting educational initiatives in member states.

Sheikh Rashid said the Foundation, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, believes investment in people is the highest form of progress. He said the prize, launched by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum with ICESCO, honours impactful educational models across the Islamic world.

He added that, with the support of ICESCO’s leadership led by its Director-General Dr Salim M. AlMalik, the prize has greatly improved learning environments in remote communities, strengthened volunteerism in education and reinforced the efforts of governments across the Islamic world. He congratulated the winners, noting that their achievements serve as an inspiration for institutions and benefactors supporting education.

Dr Salim M. AlMalik praised the role of the prize in supporting educational and developmental initiatives and highlighted the strong partnership with the Hamdan Foundation in enhancing educational quality across member states.

The International Jury Committee selected three winning projects. From Yemen, the Model Schools Project of the Hadramout Foundation for Human Development was recognised for strengthening educational infrastructure and empowering students. From Morocco, the Moroccan Foundation for Early Childhood Education received the prize for its project equipping early childhood classrooms in rural, semi-rural and urban areas. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation of Azerbaijan received the third award for its Support of Education Program, implemented in countries including Georgia, Pakistan, Russia, China, Vietnam and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The event also featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Foundation and ICESCO to reinforce cooperation, support development programmes and expand institutional collaboration in future educational projects.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, said the Hamdan–ICESCO Prize is a UAE-led initiative supporting ICESCO’s efforts to advance education in the Islamic world. He affirmed the Foundation’s commitment to supporting innovative projects that improve learning environments, build sustainable and equitable educational systems and highlight exemplary models that create positive impact across the Islamic world.