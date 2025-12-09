UAE, Jordan qualify for FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals from Group C

DOHA, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE national football team qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup after defeating Kuwait 3-1 today at Stadium 974 in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in the third round of Group C.

With this result, the UAE raised its tally to four points in second place, while Kuwait remained on one point.

In the same group, Jordan defeated Egypt 3-0 at Al Bayt Stadium, raising its tally to nine points at the top of the group, while Egypt remained on two points.