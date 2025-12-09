Algeria, Iraq qualify for FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals

DOHA, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Algeria qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup after defeating Iraq 2-0 today at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in the third round of Group D.

With this result, Algeria raised its tally to seven points at the top of the group, while Iraq remained on six points, securing qualification to the same stage after finishing second in the standings.

In the group’s other match, Bahrain defeated Sudan 3-1 at Education City Stadium, with both teams exiting the tournament.