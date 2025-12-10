China's consumer price index rises 0.7% in November

BEIJING, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, grew 0.7 percent year-on-year in November, the highest since March 2024, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

The CPI growth in November accelerated by 0.5 percentage point from October's reading, according to NBS.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased by 1.2 percent year-on-year last month, with the growth rate remaining above 1 percent for three consecutive months, according to the NBS data.

Wednesday's data also revealed that the producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in November. The figure widened by 0.1 percentage point from that of October, primarily due to a higher comparison base from the same period last year.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI increased by 0.1 percent in November, marking the second consecutive month of gains.