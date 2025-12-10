UAE-Germany agreement opens horizons for studbook of Arabian horses worldwide

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has announced the availability of direct access to the Arabian horse studbook in the Federal Republic of Germany through its official website, expanding digital services for owners, breeders and researchers.

The announcement follows a Memorandum of Understanding between EAHS and the German Arabian Horse Association, which established a framework for cooperation in exchanging studies and research related to Arabian horse origins and creating an electronic link between the two studbooks.

The new access enables owners, breeders and enthusiasts to view certified German pedigree records for Arabian horses, strengthening information integration, widening opportunities for research collaboration and supporting the UAE’s efforts to build an international database dedicated to purebred Arabian horse lineages.

EAHS said this step is an important boost to preserving the rich heritage of Arabian horses, enhancing confidence in the global documentation system, and supporting breeders and owners through modern digital tools that keep pace with rapid developments in the equine sector.

It added that the move reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to advancing Arabian horse programmes and expanding international partnerships to protect and promote this cultural legacy.