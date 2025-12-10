UAE reaffirms commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage at ACHA General Assembly in China

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Culture, participated in the Second General Assembly of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA), held in Chongqing, China, attended by ministers of culture, senior officials and experts from over 20 countries.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, led the UAE delegation and delivered an opening address, highlighting the assembly’s role as a strategic platform for strengthening regional and global cooperation in safeguarding shared human heritage.

“Cultural preservation is a key national priority for the UAE, where creative and heritage industries support sustainable development,” Al Nakhi said. He noted that the UAE’s commitment extends beyond its borders, citing its contribution of more than US$50.4 million to Iraq’s "Revive the Spirit of Mosul" initiative, alongside support for other global heritage projects.

As a founding member of ACHA, the UAE works closely with partner states on scientific research, restoration, digital documentation and the preservation of tangible and intangible heritage, while addressing emerging threats such as climate change, natural disasters and conflict.

The Assembly facilitated discussions on joint international projects, introduced new funding mechanisms to support heritage preservation efforts and welcomed interest from additional countries seeking to join the Alliance.

Notably, the decision to adopt Chongqing as the permanent headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Scientific and Technical Committee of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA) was finalised, underscoring the global shift towards leveraging advanced technologies and AI to safeguard cultural assets.

Moreover, participants highlighted the importance of enhancing member states’ ability to mitigate risks posed by natural disasters and armed conflicts, while advancing modern legal and technical frameworks to ensure the sustainability of global heritage preservation efforts.

The UAE’s participation in the Assembly highlights its role in shaping the Alliance’s institutional development and supporting collaborative initiatives in research, restoration and capacity building, reaffirming its commitment to advancing regional and global heritage preservation.