MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Philippines

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) office in Dubai, has received the consular credentials of Ambroslo Brlan Enclso, the Consul-General of the Republic of the Philippines in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at MoFA’s Dubai Office.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul-General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in performing his duties, and commended the strong relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of the Philippines across areas of mutual interest.