First UAE–Russia Business Forum opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The First UAE–Russia Business Forum, a key event on the business agenda of both countries, opened today in Dubai.

The forum, which is set to become an annual event, is organised by the Russia–UAE Business Council (RUBC) jointly with the Roscongress Foundation and with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and Marathon Investment Group.

The forum brings together leaders of major companies and investment funds from Russia and the UAE, relevant ministries, and technology startups. The event is taking place as part of the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russia–UAE Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation.

In recent years, trade turnover has increased considerably, and joint projects have expanded across a range of industries, from manufacturing, transportation, and logistics to agriculture, digital technologies, healthcare and investment.

Cooperation is evolving both in traditional sectors and in innovative fields that require new mechanisms for collaboration.

The key part of the forum is the plenary session, titled "Architecture of Long-Term Growth: New Opportunities for Both Countries," where Alexander Vinokurov, Chairman of the Russia–UAE Business Council, will present the Council’s strategy and instruments for unlocking the economic and business potential of Russia and the UAE.

Participants in the plenary session include Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri; Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov; the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov; Group Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem; board member, head of CIB of VTB Bank Vitaly Sergeychuk; CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding Alexander Zharov; and the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Sergey Katyrin.

The forum’s panel discussions will open with the session "Russia–UAE Innovation Track: A New Era of Technological Partnership".

Participants will include: Sergey Zakharov, Partner of Marathon Investment Group; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF); Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Nabil Arnous, CCO of Innovation City; Dmitry Markov, CEO of VisionLabs; Alexey Yuzhakov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Promobot; Vyacheslav Kubaev, CEO of Magnit Tech and CIO of Magnit; and Anastasia Stolkova, Member of the Russian Federation Public Chamber Commission on Healthcare, Director, RK-Medicine Foundation.

The session will launch the first accelerator programme for creating a comprehensive growth ecosystem for Russian tech companies and startups in the UAE.

The development of investment cooperation between strategic investors and specialised funds will be discussed in a dedicated session hosted by Investment Majlis, Strategic Co-Investment Dialogue, which is aimed at fostering meaningful dialogue and presenting new tools for project support.

The session will highlight projects and mechanisms for creating a Russia–UAE investment platform.

The business programme will conclude with a panel discussion titled "Russia and the UAE: Shaping the Ecosystem of Trade and Logistics of the Future," featuring speakers such as Sergey Sidorov, Deputy General Director, Government, International and Public Relations at PJSC DVMP (FESCO); Ramy Jallad, CEO of RAKEZ; Khalid Al Marzooqi, Vice-President – International Business Development, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD); Vladislav Bakhtenko, CEO of Grand Trade; Nadeem Sultan, Senior Vice President, Freighters & Cargo Planning, Emirates Airlines; Raj Jit Singh Wallia, CEO&MD, Central Asia, DP World; and Vladislav Shik, Deputy CEO for Managing the Trading Division, JSC Akron Holding.

They will discuss the development of bilateral export corridors and logistics routes, the diversification of trade flows, and the creation of sustainable multimodal solutions.