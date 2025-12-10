Ajman University among world’s first founding members of QS One

AJMAN, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman University has been named one of the first founding members of QS One, an elite leadership network that brings together universities shaping the future of global higher education.

The announcement was made at the BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi, where Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice-President, and Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, QS Executive Director for Africa, Middle East and South Asia, presented the QS One Membership Certificate to Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

QS One is a highly selective community reserved for institutions that demonstrate vision, institutional maturity, and a strong capacity to influence sector-wide advancement.

Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder and President of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said, “For over three decades, QS has had the privilege of partnering with institutions whose leadership helps shape the global higher education landscape. Ajman University is among them. Your institution will help define this new chapter for QS and the sector.”

This milestone builds on Ajman University’s expanding presence across influential international platforms. It reinforces AU’s role as a university actively shaping policy dialogue, academic innovation, and future-ready education systems aligned with national and regional ambitions.

Dr. Seghir stated, “Our partnership with QS continues to deepen in scope and impact, opening meaningful opportunities for collaboration, intelligence-sharing, and strategic engagement. Through QS One, we look forward to contributing to forward-looking conversations that support the UAE’s knowledge economy and strengthen the region’s academic ambitions.”

Dr. Fernandes said, “Ajman University joins QS One as a founding member at a moment when global higher education is undergoing profound transformation. AU has consistently demonstrated clarity of purpose, institutional maturity, and a commitment to advancing the sector through evidence-based decision-making and innovative practice.”

Ajman University continues to reinforce its academic influence and international engagement.