First comprehensive national project to archive UAE’s maritime sports history launched

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Marine Sports Federation has launched a national project to document and archive the country’s maritime sports history, marking a pioneering initiative in the region aimed at preserving the UAE’s maritime memory and safeguarding a heritage that has long been central to national identity.

The project will create the first comprehensive digital database dedicated to collecting, organising and documenting historical records of championships, races, events, and local and international participations, along with photographs, film material, documents and artefacts related to the maritime sports sector.

The initiative follows a coordination meeting between the Federation and a national entity specialising in archiving and preservation. Discussions focused on developing an integrated national system for managing historical content, including unified digitisation policies, material classification standards, workforce training and strengthened cooperation with marine sports clubs to gather historical data and materials.

Participants said the project represents a major step in preserving the legacy of marine sports in the UAE by documenting the achievements of Emirati pioneers and champions who helped establish the country’s regional and international presence in the field. It will also highlight the sector’s development over several decades.

The meeting reviewed the latest global technologies in document, image and film preservation, as well as institutional archive management, to support the creation of a national archive that can serve academic research and provide a reliable reference for scholars and enthusiasts.

The discussion also addressed national efforts to promote international recognition of Emirati maritime heritage. The Federation affirmed its readiness to provide historical materials that reflect the deep connection between the Emirati people and the sea, and showcase the cultural and sporting legacy embedded in the nation’s identity.