Bitcoin MENA conference closes with leading experts charting future of digital finance

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Bitcoin MENA conference concluded in Abu Dhabi after two days of discussions featuring 234 local and international speakers.

Co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc, the event brought together industry leaders to examine the future of Bitcoin and decentralised finance.

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Strategy, delivered the headline keynote, Digital Capital, Credit, Money, and Banking. He described Bitcoin as digital capital and digital gold, noting its rising acceptance in the United States. He highlighted that major U.S. banks have begun issuing credit against Bitcoin and derivatives, calling Bitcoin “the strongest asset humanity has ever created.” Saylor urged the region to lead in Bitcoin-backed banking and finance.

In a fireside chat, CZ, Founder of Binance, spoke with Brandon Green, CEO of BTC Inc, about stepping down as CEO, shifting U.S. attitudes toward crypto and the rise of institutional participation. He said governments that once asked “What is crypto?” now ask “How do I adopt it?”, reflecting growing engagement in regulation, consumer protection and the creation of crypto national reserves.

CZ said the current Bitcoin cycle differs from previous ones due to increasing institutional adoption, bridging the gap between grassroots crypto and Wall Street involvement. While retail adoption remains limited, he expressed optimism about institutional investment, government participation and advances such as stablecoins, tokenisation and real-world asset infrastructure.

Across four stages, attendees explored developments shaping Bitcoin’s future, with speakers from major financial institutions, investment platforms and mining companies. Notable participants included Yoni Assia of eToro, Derar Islim of Antalpha, John Koudounis of Calamos Investments, Marwan Al Zarouni of Dubai Blockchain Center, Abdulla Al Dhaheri of the Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi and Ahmed Bin Sulayem of DMCC.

Exhibitors showcased mining technologies, digital asset exchange platforms and advanced self-custody tools from brands including Antalpha, Crypto.com, Bitmain, Metaplanet and Mining Grid.

A new feature of this year’s edition was the Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium, offering CFOs and finance leaders guidance on adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Sessions highlighted accelerating institutional adoption, with corporations acquiring Bitcoin at nearly four times the rate of new coin issuance.

Several launches were announced at the event, including Safebox, a new self-custody product enabling institutions to earn Bitcoin yield while maintaining full asset control. Roxom also unveiled the world’s first stock exchange fully denominated and settled in Bitcoin, allowing investors to trade shares of public Bitcoin treasury companies directly in Bitcoin without fiat systems.

Bitcoin MENA will return in 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Marina Hall, focusing on investment, regulation and innovation as the region strengthens its role in the digital asset landscape.