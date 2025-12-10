DIHAD strengthens Asia Pacific humanitarian cooperation through high-level session in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) --DIHAD Sustainable Organisation hosted a high-level session titled Revisiting Humanitarian Partnerships in the Era of Humanitarian Reset during the Regional Humanitarian Partnership Week Asia Pacific 2025 in Bangkok.

The dialogue brought together senior humanitarian leaders to examine how global challenges are reshaping partnerships and to identify opportunities for more inclusive and sustainable humanitarian outcomes across the region.

Co-hosted with ActionAid International, the session gathered representatives from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the United Nations Children’s Fund, governments, civil society and the private sector. Discussions explored how partnerships are evolving amid shifting priorities and funding pressures, emphasising the need to link global strategies with regional realities to ensure timely and coordinated humanitarian action.

Speakers stressed the importance of locally led action, capacity-building and community-focused decision-making. They noted that sustainable humanitarian response depends on empowering communities, leveraging local knowledge and fostering transparent and accountable partnerships. Panellists highlighted the essential role of cooperation among governments, UN agencies, NGOs and the private sector in addressing increasingly complex crises.

Abdulsalam Al Madani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DISAB, said the session reaffirmed that partnership is fundamental to effective humanitarian action. He expressed gratitude to Thailand and the organisers of the Regional Humanitarian Partnership Week for supporting dialogue and collaboration. He said progress requires long-term cooperation that builds community capacity and creates opportunities for self-reliance.

Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said humanitarian challenges are becoming more complex, making a humanitarian reset critical. She called for partnerships grounded in respect, clarity and accountability.

The panel included Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation; Elkhan Rahimov from IFRC; June Kunugi from UNICEF; and Srikanta Misra of ActionAid Afghanistan, with moderation by Hoang Phuong Thao of ActionAid Vietnam. They shared best practices and recommendations to strengthen cross-regional cooperation and build community resilience.

The discussion highlighted DIHAD’s role as a regional and global convener through initiatives such as the DIHAD Humanitarian College and the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition, which connect practitioners, policymakers and innovators. Supported by UAE Aid, the United Nations, IFRC, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Dubai Humanitarian and other partners, DIHAD continues to promote local leadership, inclusive partnerships and innovation.

Participants agreed that effective humanitarian collaboration requires integrated efforts in policy, capacity development, funding and local engagement. They affirmed that sustained investment in strategic partnerships and community empowerment is essential to strengthening resilience and ensuring no one is left behind.