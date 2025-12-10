Dubai Health hosts 2nd edition of Dubai Health Research Conference 2025

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Health successfully convened the second edition of the Dubai Health Research Conference 2025. The event brought together physicians, experts, and academics to present the latest in medical research, reinforcing Dubai’s position in advancing scientific research.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, attended the conference and honored researchers recognised in the “Best Oral Presentation” and “Best Research Poster” categories. The event was also attended by Professor Ian Bruce, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences at Queen's University Belfast, and Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

Held over three days at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the conference featured a series of scientific discussions, presentations, and workshops focused on research to improve health outcomes.

The conference aimed to provide a platform for showcasing pioneering medical advancements and enhancing networking opportunities among researchers and healthcare specialists. It sought to support knowledge exchange through productive scientific dialogue and contribute to the professional development of physicians and healthcare professionals via workshops, seminars, and keynote presentations designed to expand expertise.

Professor Stefan Du Plessis, Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), said, "The Dubai Health Research Conference 2025 demonstrates our commitment to creating an environment where research can flourish. It offers our clinicians, scientists, and trainees a platform to exchange knowledge and contribute to work that ultimately benefits our patients and community.”

Dr. Hamda Khansaheb, Director of Research Administration and Support at MBRU, stated, “The conference underscores our commitment to advancing an integrated culture of research and discovery across Dubai Health. By bringing together researchers, clinicians, and trainees, we are creating pathways that enable evidence-based discovery and contribute to improved patient outcomes. The breadth and quality of the work presented this year demonstrate the growing capability of our community and its dedication to advancing health for humanity.”

The conference featured distinguished international speakers who presented advanced scientific contributions. Professor Andrew Beggs, Professor of Cancer Genetics and Surgery in the Department of Cancer and Genomic Sciences at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom highlighted methods of developing precision medicine. Professor Manuel Salto-Tellez, Professor of Molecular Pathology at Queen’s University Belfast, explored the applications of personalised medicine in oncology.

The event also showcased the latest scientific research across Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system, connecting researchers, professionals, and trainees to improve clinical outcomes. Presentations highlighted clinical research in genomic medicine, digital health, artificial intelligence, microbiome science, and women’s health.