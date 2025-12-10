Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Cycling Club

SHARJAH, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree to establish and regulate the Sharjah Cycling Club.

This decree outlines the creation of a cycling club in the emirate, named "Sharjah Cycling Club." The club will have its own legal identity and the authority to take necessary actions to fulfill its goals and carry out its functions. It will operate under the supervision of the Sharjah Sports Council.

The headquarters and main center of the club will be located in Sharjah City. Additionally, branches may be set up in other cities and areas within the emirate, following a decision by the Sports Council upon the club president's request.

The club's decree outlines its ambitious goals, which include:

1. Improving the emirate's reputation and competitiveness in the realm of cycling, both locally and on the global stage.

2. Supporting the sports, cultural, and community sectors by advancing the development of cycling in all its facets.

3. Playing a key role in establishing a modern and comprehensive legal and administrative framework for cycling, ensuring that top safety and security standards are upheld on all tracks and routes, in line with best practices.

4. Promoting cycling as a healthy lifestyle choice for everyone. and community-oriented sport that contributes to a healthier lifestyle.

The decree outlined the responsibilities of the club as it strives to meet its objectives:

1. To establish broad policies and develop strategic plans for organizing cycling activities within the emirate.

2. To nurture a new generation of leaders and professionals in the cycling sector.

3. To oversee and create cycling tracks and routes, as well as coordinate events in the emirate in collaboration with relevant authorities, adhering to best practices.

4. To represent the emirate in all cycling-related matters, both domestically and internationally, in partnership with the Sports Council.

5. To prepare and execute awareness and promotional campaigns aimed at fostering a culture of cycling.

6. To organize, host, and actively participate in festivals, competitions, conferences, and gatherings related to cycling, in coordination with the Sports Council.

7. To create a welcoming environment for all segments of society to engage in cycling activities and to identify and develop outstanding talents by implementing training programs and forming sports teams that can compete in local, regional, and international championships, aiming for remarkable results.

8. To provide the necessary resources and support to encourage all community members to take part in cycling, sports, cultural, and community activities.

9. To collaborate with various federations, clubs, and institutions both domestically and internationally.

10. To prepare and submit recommendations and draft legislation concerning cycling in the emirate to the Sports Council for consideration and appropriate action.

11. To implement quality systems, fulfill institutional work requirements, and uphold standards of excellence within the club.

12. To establish various types of commercial companies, whether for sports or investment purposes, pending approval from the Sports Council.

13. To undertake any additional responsibilities assigned to the club by the Ruler or the Executive Council.

According to the decree, the club is overseen by a board of directors made up of a president, a vice president, and several members appointed by the governor or their representative. During the board's initial meeting, the vice president is selected from among the members, either through consensus or a direct secret ballot.

Board members serve a term of four years, starting from the formation date. This term may be renewed for one or more additional periods. The board continues to operate after its term expires until a new board is established or the outgoing board’s term is extended.

The decree established the following conditions for membership in the council:

1. Applicants must be citizens of the country.

2. Members must have full legal capacity, possess a good character and reputation, and should not have any prior convictions for crimes involving moral turpitude, unless their civil rights have been restored as per the law.

3. Members must be at least twenty-one years of age.

4. Members are prohibited from serving on the board of directors of any other club.

5. Members are required to hold at least a high school diploma or its equivalent.

According to the decree, a council member will lose or have their membership terminated under the following circumstances:

a. In the event of death.

b. If any of the requirements for membership outlined in this decree are no longer met.

c. Through a written resignation that is accepted by the sports council.

d. If a member is absent from four consecutive meetings or a total of six non-consecutive meetings within a calendar year without an excuse deemed acceptable by the council, starting from the date of the first council meeting.

When a council member's position becomes vacant for any of these reasons, the governor or their representative may appoint a replacement, who will then serve for the remainder of the predecessor's term.

The decree outlines that, in line with relevant federal and local laws, regulations, and bylaws, the club's board of directors is tasked with the direct management of the club's affairs, overseeing its operations, and striving to meet its objectives. This board will serve as the highest authority within the club and is empowered to carry out the following responsibilities:

1. Formulating the club’s overall policies, strategies, programs, and projects, which must be presented to the Sports Council for approval. It will oversee their implementation while developing plans to enhance the club's operations and ensure the welfare of its staff.

2. Supervising the club's operations in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, issuing necessary administrative decisions and circulars, and monitoring their execution.

3. Establishing the club's financial and administrative regulations, internal operating procedures, and membership requirements, all of which will be submitted to the Sports Council.

4. Creating both permanent and temporary committees to aid in fulfilling its duties, outlining their names, roles, responsibilities, and operational procedures, and overseeing their functions.

5. Proposing the annual budget and approving the club’s final accounts, which will then be forwarded to the Sports Council for the appropriate actions.

6. Representing the club in negotiating contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding, and partnerships with external entities after securing the Sports Council’s approval.

7. Opening and managing the club’s financial and commercial bank accounts.

8. Appointing the CEO along with technical and administrative staff.

9. Collaborating with technical experts, volunteers, and relevant organizations as needed to support its duties and achieve its goals.

10. Fulfilling any other responsibilities assigned by the Governor or the Executive Council.

The club will employ a full-time executive director who possesses the necessary skills and experience in both sports and cultural sectors. This individual will be appointed by the club's board of directors, subject to approval from the sports council. The board will outline the executive director's responsibilities and authority, holding them accountable for their actions.

Additionally, the decree encompasses legal matters related to board meetings and responsibilities, financial resources, the fiscal year, organizational structure, as well as decisions and regulations. It also includes concluding provisions to ensure everything is clearly defined.