DCT Abu Dhabi launches 'Cultural Trail In Al Ain'

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched the “Cultural Trail in Al Ain”, an immersive discovery trail through the historic Al Jimi and Al Qattara Oases in Al Ain.

The trail is aimed at enhancing the cultural understanding of Al Ain and firmly establish it as a key cultural destination.

The trail, which is set to continue until 31st December, 2025, provides cultural experiences across 1.4-kilometre route distance. Those embarking on the trail can pause at multiple experiential stops and soak in Al Ain’s rich culture, history, and natural environment. While there, they can experience the rich heritage through immersive cultural programmes, and step into historic houses and mosques where lived traditions are passed on.

The “Cultural Trail in Al Ain” runs concurrently with Manar Abu Dhabi and is accessible during the flagship light art exhibition. The trail complements the immersive journey of the exhibition and extend into the oasis, deepening visitors’ connection with Al Ain’s unique cultural character. It integrates the light-based installations of Manar Abu Dhabi into Al Ain’s landscape, situating them within the larger emirate-wide public art map.

As part of this cultural journey, the Al-Qattara trail extends 1.4 kilometres and connects seven historic buildings, including the notable Al-Bahaita Al-Darmaki Mosque. The Al-Jimi Oasis trail spans one kilometre, linking five historic buildings, including the House of Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Dhaheri, with both paths seamlessly connected.

Within this UNESCO World Heritage landscape, the trail reveals stories of communities, creativity, and culture, transforming a visit into an unforgettable, interactive, environmental, and heritage experience.

The launch of the trail further promotes Al Ain's status as the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025, a decision made by the Ministers of Tourism of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. It underscores Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s leading role in regional tourism and cultural exchange.

The oases’ activation also features diverse initiatives from across the Gulf. This includes markets and restaurants with popular food stalls, a date and honey market area, a unique live date-pressing experience based on ancestral techniques, immersive storytelling sessions led by Emirati guides, an exploration centre, an exhibition of Intangible Cultural Heritage from the UAE and GCC, a library corner with GCC books editions, and lastly, traditional gulf performances and gatherings accompanied by traditional instruments such as the oud and drums.

Entry to the “Cultural Trail in Al Ain” is free from 08:00 to 00:00.