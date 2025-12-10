Sultan Al Qasimi chairs SPAA’s Board of Trustees meeting

SHARJAH, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, chaired a Board of Trustees meeting for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA), on Wednesday, at its headquarters in University City, Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Sharjah Art Foundation and Vice Chair of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, was also in attendance.

The Ruler of Sharjah commended the Board for its ongoing support and oversight, which have played a significant role in the Academy's development and numerous achievements. Renowned as a leading institution, the Academy offers advanced and innovative education across various artistic and performing arts disciplines.

The Board engaged in discussions about future plans to enhance theater, performing arts, and music education within Sharjah and the surrounding region. They focused on implementing strategies that aim to improve, integrate, and elevate the standards of specialized education.

Additionally, the Board considered inviting several prominent figures with international experience in diverse artistic fields to join its membership. This move is anticipated to strengthen the Board's effectiveness and expand the range of disciplines offered, aligning with the Academy's growth. They also explored proposals aimed at supporting the Academy's graduates in producing a variety of artistic and theatrical works in multiple languages, enabling them to apply their skills practically and facilitating their participation in international festivals that showcase the Academy's caliber and the talents of its graduates.

During a recent meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah took the chance to evaluate the ongoing construction of the new College of Music building. This facility, which is set to open shortly, promises to be a remarkable addition to the Sharjah Academy of Performing Arts.

While touring the site, the Ruler of Sharjah closely examined the architectural designs for the College of Music and received an in-depth briefing on its various features. Among these are modern classrooms, training halls, a specially designed theater, and an array of amenities that meet top international standards for both engineering and education within the college’s music program.

The meeting also included distinguished attendees such as Ismail Abdullah Ismail, Secretary-General of the Arab Theatre Institute; Dr. Habib Ghuloom Al Attar, Secretary-General of the Theatre Association; Dr. Peter Barlow, Executive Director of the Sharjah Academy of Performing Arts; Ahmed Mohammed Bu Rahima, Director of the Theatre Department at the Department of Culture; Dr. Yousef Abdullah Eidabi, Cultural Advisor at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre; Qassem Istambouli, founder of the Lebanese National Theatre; Dr. Nadia Al Hassani, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah; and Dr. Abeer Al Jundi.