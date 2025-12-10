Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Prudential Financial Inc sign strategic collaboration

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Prudential Financial (PFI), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager, to expand Abu Dhabi’s long-term retirement savings, income solutions and reinsurance capacity.

Announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW 2025), PFI joins Abu Dhabi’s Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster, a strategic initiative led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADIO to pioneer the next generation of financial solutions from Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration is centred on bolstering the emirate’s insurance and reinsurance capabilities while also introducing new investment management, retirement savings, and income vehicles able to serve both institutional and individual clients. PFI brings a proven global track record in asset management (through its global investment management business PGIM), as well as leading capabilities in life insurance, retirement, and longevity risk management (through its insurance subsidiaries) with a client base that ranges from small to medium-sized businesses and individual investors to multinational corporations and pension funds.

The collaboration will allow PFI to expand its presence in Abu Dhabi, leveraging the emirate’s modern, pragmatic regulatory environment, global connectivity and access to regional capital.

ADIO and PFI will work together to deepen engagement with local financial institutions in their development of financial products tailored to regional needs, such as scalable investment and retirement solutions designed for the UAE and broader GCC markets. The collaboration will also support the design of income and reinsurance strategies that enhance financial security, increase risk resilience and adopt global best practices.

Badr Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said, “Through our collaboration with PFI, we are enabling the development of portable savings systems, deepening reinsurance capacity and creating the financial architecture of the Falcon Economy. FIDA brings together the full ecosystem, from regulators and global institutions to universities and innovators, to ensure that Abu Dhabi serves as a launchpad for next generation financial solutions that not only support the emirate’s economic transformation but deliver long-term impact across the region and beyond."

PFI and ADIO will also focus on building financial sector expertise in Abu Dhabi. Joint efforts working with universities, research institutions and academic bodies will promote talent development in insurance, risk management and financial planning, each area is essential to long-term sector resilience and competitiveness.

The collaboration also opens new channels of cross-border engagement, positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for regional and international insurance innovation. By integrating PFI’s global expertise across retirement, insurance, reinsurance and asset management, the collaboration aims to expand Abu Dhabi’s access to global best practices and support the growth of its financial services exports[AA1] .

Dylan Tyson, Head of PFI’s Global Retirement Center of Excellence, said, “We are proud of this opportunity to partner and help advance Abu Dhabi’s forward-thinking approach to financial innovation, further bridging PFI’s global legacy of US market leadership in the West and the strength of our Japanese businesses in the East. Together with ADIO, PFI’s retirement and reinsurance businesses are committed to collaborating with PGIM on systems and solutions that support families, institutions and economies for generations to come.”

Mohammed Abdulmalek, Head of the Middle East for PGIM, said, “We are confident that this exciting work leveraging the full complement of PFI’s capabilities, alongside PGIM’s asset management expertise and current work in the region, will help drive further growth, economic development and financial security in Abu Dhabi. Building on our existing partnership with ADIO and our innovation platform, RealAssetX, this reinforces our commitment to deepening collaboration and delivering innovative solutions that strengthen the emirate’s financial ecosystem.”