YeePay establishes regional headquarters in partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and YeePay, a leading cross-border payments company, have announced their partnership in establishing YeePay’s regional headquarters and technology hub in Abu Dhabi. The new headquarters will serve the Middle East and Africa region as part of YeePay’s global expansion.

Announced at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW 2025), ADIO and YeePay plan to advance joint initiatives that strengthen cross-border digital payments connectivity between the UAE, China and other global markets.

As part of the agreement, YeePay will join Abu Dhabi’s Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster, a strategic initiative led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADIO which aims to enhance the emirate’s position as a pioneering hub for financial solutions.

YeePay is a leading cross-border financial technology company specialising in digital payments, regulatory-compliant financial infrastructure and cross-border transaction services. With a strong presence across Asia and growing operations in Europe and the Middle East, YeePay supports businesses, financial institutions and public-sector entities in enabling secure, transparent and efficient payment flows. The company focuses on building interoperable payment solutions, robust risk and compliance frameworks and data-driven services that facilitate international trade, e-commerce and investment between China, the UAE and other key global markets.

From Abu Dhabi, YeePay intends to develop and scale innovative, regulatory-compliant digital payment solutions while deepening cooperation with local regulators, financial institutions and ecosystem partners. ADIO and YeePay will also consider joint activities to enhance payment interoperability between domestic and international systems, support secure and efficient settlement infrastructure for trade and e-commerce, and enable businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to access regional and global markets seamlessly.

Additionally, ADIO and YeePay plan to explore opportunities for knowledge exchange and talent development across financial technology, compliance and innovation, including potential collaborations with local academic and research institutions. The partnership aims to advance the use of data-driven financing tools, AI-enabled fraud prevention and advanced analytics to support the long-term development of the FIDA cluster.

Badr Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said, “YeePay’s plans to establish operations in Abu Dhabi demonstrate the strength of the emirate’s regulatory environment for global expansion. Our collaboration will strengthen cross-border payment connectivity, attract new technological capabilities to the emirate and create additional opportunities for businesses and investors across priority sectors.”

Chen Yu, Co-Founder of YeePay, added, “Abu Dhabi offers a strategic location, an enabling regulatory environment and a dynamic digital economy, which together make it an ideal hub for YeePay’s regional growth. Partnering with ADIO under the FIDA cluster will support our plans to build a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa and to work closely with public- and private-sector stakeholders in the UAE. From Abu Dhabi, we aim to develop a secure, transparent, and efficient cross-border payment infrastructure that facilitates trade, e-commerce, and investment flows between China, the UAE, and other key markets.”