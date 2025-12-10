Abu Dhabi Civil Defence launches 'Continuous Public Safety Awareness' initiative

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Government Enablement Department, has launched the “Continuous Public Safety Awareness” initiative in conjunction with the UAE’s “Year of Community”.

The initiative targets employees of the Abu Dhabi Government—an essential part of the emirate’s community—by providing specialised content covering key topics such as fire safety and injury prevention.

This initiative comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to promote preventive knowledge through digital platforms and communication channels. Awareness and educational content will be published on the Tamouh digital platform of the Government Enablement Department, ensuring that it reaches a wide segment of government employees.

Participants in the initiative will also receive a certificate of participation in recognition of their engagement and to reinforce the value of the content provided.

The “Continuous Public Safety Awareness” initiative reflects the commitment of both entities to strengthening institutional partnership in enhancing the effectiveness of awareness efforts and ensuring that preventive safety messages reach all Abu Dhabi Government employees. The initiative contributes to reducing incident rates and strengthening community preparedness for emergencies.