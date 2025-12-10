BRIDGE Summit 2025: Gerard Piqué highlights global expansion of 'Kings League'

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Former Spanish football star Gerard Piqué affirmed that the “Kings League” project represents a new model for reintroducing football in a more engaging and interactive way for younger generations by combining elements of video games with traditional football rules.

He noted that the idea emerged after his retirement in November 2022, when he observed that children of the new generation struggle to remain focused throughout a full 90-minute match.

Piqué explained, during his participation in the “Bridge Summit 2025” in Abu Dhabi to announce the new interactive platform, that the Kings League is built on innovative rules that offer fans a different experience — including sudden changes in the number of players through a dice throw, allowing team owners to take penalty kicks, and involving content creators as team owners. These elements, he said, have helped the league build a wide fan base since its launch and expand to 17 countries.

He added that his experience as a professional player with FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team inspired the development of this new model, giving him deep insight into the needs of players and fans. He noted that retiring from football gave him the time and space to transform these ideas into a real project that keeps pace with the evolution of sports and entertainment.

Piqué highlighted that monitoring the rapid daily changes in how audiences consume content is a core part of the team’s work, stressing that the new generation still follows sports “but in a different way.” He said that the league’s global expansion and the establishment of offices in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia require strong communication and a deep understanding of each market’s culture, underlining the importance of local partnerships in accelerating growth.

He added that the Kings League places fans at the heart of its development process through open voting on rules, match details and even the color of the pitch. He noted that millions of votes were cast within 24 hours to select black as the official pitch color, reflecting the strong connection between fans and the platform.

Piqué revealed plans to expand into the United States in the coming period, driven by the rising popularity of football following Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer and the country’s upcoming hosting of the FIFA World Cup. He emphasised that the league’s “entertainment-driven sports model” aligns well with the American audience. He also pointed to interest from other countries, including Nepal, Portugal, Turkey, Japan and South Korea.

Regarding Spain’s prospects in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Piqué expressed pride in being part of the team that won the 2010 World Cup, saying that Spain’s current squad features a promising new generation led by Lamine Yamal and several young talents, making it one of the tournament’s strong contenders alongside Argentina, Germany, France and Brazil.