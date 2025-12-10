ADNOC L&S takes delivery of fourth new-build LNG carrier as it continues strategic fleet growth

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Logistics & Services plc (ADNOC L&S) has taken delivery of ‘Al Sadaf,’ the fourth of six new-build liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from the Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

The next-generation LNG carrier has been delivered on schedule and will immediately depart on its first commercial mission.

The delivery of ‘Al Sadaf’ advances ADNOC L&S’s multi-billion-dollar fleet renewal and capacity expansion program, bringing additional capability into operation. It reaffirms the Company’s commitment to building a versatile and energy-efficient fleet that can leverage global opportunities and meet the rising demand for lower-carbon energy.

The company’s record-breaking performance in the first nine months of 2025 underscores how its robust strategy and disciplined execution translate into tangible growth.

The Company’s fleet renewal and expansion program further strengthens ADNOC L&S’s earnings potential and supports its long-term focus on creating value for its shareholders.

The delivery ceremony for ‘Al Sadaf’ was attended by Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, and Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, who as ‘godmother’ of the vessel, performed the naming ceremony. The joint celebration reinforces the close collaboration and synergies between ADNOC L&S and ADNOC Gas in supporting ADNOC Group’s integrated value chain and its mission to responsibly meet the world’s growing energy needs while advancing sustainability and operational excellence.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, “The delivery of ‘Al Sadaf’ demonstrates ADNOC L&S’s disciplined execution of our fleet renewal and expansion program. Each addition to our next-generation fleet strengthens our ability to capture new growth opportunities, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver value to our shareholders. At the same time, we advance our commitment to lower-carbon maritime logistics.”

Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, stated, “ADNOC Gas is proud to work alongside ADNOC L&S on the delivery of ‘Al Sadaf’, a next-generation LNG carrier that reflects our shared commitment to growth and operational excellence. This strong alignment is reinforced by the ongoing LNG Berth Upgrade Project at Das island, which increases berth capacity to accommodate larger LNG carriers of up to 180,000 m3 — enabling greater export flexibility, strengthening our ability to meet customer commitments, optimising shipping operations, and driving enhanced commercial value.”

ADNOC L&S plays a pivotal role in enabling ADNOC Gas to deliver its products to customers worldwide. Through its integrated maritime logistics capabilities, ADNOC L&S ensures the safe, efficient and reliable transportation of LNG and other energy products from the UAE to global markets.

‘Al Sadaf’ has a capacity of 175,000 m3, and is equipped with advanced energy-efficient technologies, including two new-generation LNG dual-fuel main engines. The vessel is designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50% compared to earlier models.

The remaining two LNG carriers on order from Jiangnan Shipyard will be delivered during the first half of 2026. These additions form part of ADNOC L&S’s broader new-build program, which additionally includes nine Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) and four Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs) from the Shanghai-based shipyard.