Executive leaders from Brazil view Dubai Police’s innovations in security, smart services

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Executive Leadership Programme in the Government of Brazil has visited Dubai Police to learn about the force’s advanced smart and operational systems, including the Smart Police Station (SPS) and the Command and Controls.

Dr. Brigadier Tamim Al Haj, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, received the delegation in the presence of Colonel Hisham Al Jowder, Director of Smart Police Stations, and a number of officers.

Brigadier Al Haj welcomed the guests and stressed Dubai Police’s commitment to building strong channels of communication with local and international government entities. He noted that such visits support the exchange of knowledge and expertise and provide a valuable opportunity to explore leading practices in policing and public safety.

During the visit, Al Haj accompanied the delegation to the Command-and-Control Centre at the General Department of Operations, where they received an overview of the work system, the latest services and initiatives that enhance safety and security in Dubai, and the centre’s most recent upgrades. These include the three-dimensional smart map and the patrol management and monitoring system, which oversees the deployment of patrols on the ground to ensure rapid response to reports and emergency calls at any time.

The Brazilian delegation then toured the Smart Police Station (SPS) located at the Dubai Police HQ reception area. The station provides its services to the public through fully smart channels without human intervention, around the clock, offering criminal and traffic services, as well as certificates, permits and community services that follow the highest international policing standards.

The visitors were briefed on the range of criminal services available at the SPS, including the Police Eye service, labour complaints, reports of bounced cheques, victim support services, home security requests, reports of human trafficking, enquiry about reports, and support for victims of domestic violence. They also learned about traffic services such as fine payment, vehicle colour change requests, traffic status enquiry, and re issuing accident reports.

At the end of the visit, the Brazilian delegation expressed their great admiration for the advanced level of policing and security work at Dubai Police and praised the force’s innovative use of smart technologies to serve the community.