Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses signing of Shams, Sharjah Islamic Bank partnership

SHARJAH, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Sharjah Islamic Bank, on Wednesday. This significant agreement is designed to bolster Sharjah’s burgeoning film and creative content industry.

The signing occurred during H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed’s visit to the BRIDGE Summit 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The agreement was executed by Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams). Its primary goal is to introduce innovative financing programmes that empower filmmakers and media companies to take full advantage of Shams’s state-of-the-art production infrastructure. This includes initiatives such as Shams Studios, one of the region's premier future media projects, which aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that positions the emirate as a leading hub for creative content.

The partnership between the media city and the bank is set to enhance the media, economic, and creative sectors, all of which have played a pivotal role in driving economic growth in recent years. It also underscores the emirate’s ambition to foster a world-class production environment, boosting investor confidence in the abundant opportunities and the projects that signify significant advances in film and television production. Furthermore, it aims to contribute to the development of future sectors while nurturing creative talent in the UAE.

In addition, the agreement will work to create a cohesive media infrastructure that supports content creators throughout production. It is also committed to developing a sustainable financial system that enables creators, startups, and production studios to more easily bring their visions to life in the emirate, thanks to flexible financing solutions tailored to the creative sector.

This partnership will empower both national and regional talents to turn their ideas into captivating visual narratives. It signifies the Emirate of Sharjah’s growing role in the evolution of the media and film industry by providing a fully integrated production environment, complete with cutting-edge filming facilities and specialised post-production spaces.