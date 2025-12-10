BRIDGE Summit 2025: Omar Al Olama highlights UAE's leading proactive approach to regulating AI globally

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s largest debut media event, held in Abu Dhabi, featured a session titled “Order and Oversight in a World Run by Code” and included Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, in conversation with renowned international moderator and journalist Ali Aslan.

During the discussion, Al Olama explored the profound transformation AI is driving across the global media landscape. He underscored that the future belongs to those who embrace artificial intelligence rather than resist it, highlighting that hesitation toward technological change carries considerable risk. Referencing Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Brothers, he illustrated how industry leaders are already reshaping their strategies to stay competitive in an AI-driven era.

He said, “Technologically enabled companies are going to absorb companies that are not technology enabled. A few decades ago when people talked about streaming content on the internet, the Blockbusters of the time - the cinema companies - saw this as something temporary that would go away and it is now completely consuming all the different players and becoming the new behemoth in this domain.”

He stated that the UAE, guided by the vision of its leadership, adopts a proactive approach and an exceptional model in developing policies related to artificial intelligence. This approach is driven by enhancing cooperation and partnerships between the government and the private sector to establish frameworks that ensure the responsible development, use, and efficient management of smart technologies, building on a successful cumulative experience and extensive expertise in managing technological transformations.

Al Olama said, “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence will reshape the skills required in the workforce market. In the coming years, we will witness the emergence of a new generation of professionals with diverse expertise and capabilities, positioning UAE companies not only to compete globally, but to lead and shape the future of international markets.

He pointed out that AI offers significant opportunities for the media and digital content sector, especially in areas such as data analysis, question processing, and content generation. However, it also presents challenges that require strengthening the integration between humans and machines to ensure production quality.

He added that AI is capable of producing music, for example, but it has not yet reached a level that surpasses human creativity, and he showcased examples of the developments taking place in the sector.

Omar Al Olama emphasised the need to instill a deeper understanding within AI tools of the cultures and values of societies, in a way that ensures the preservation of their intellectual and knowledge heritage, and enhances conscious intervention and model testing to ensure the responsible use of these technologies.

‘Order and Oversight in a World Run by Code’ forms part of a 300+ session programme that reflects BRIDGE Summit’s scale and ambition. The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit takes place from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.