Sultan bin Ahmed visits BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, visited the BRIDGE Summit 2025, which is taking place from 8–10 December 2025.

The event brings together leading figures in global media, content creation, and entertainment to shape the future of the industry, and is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on the participation of Sharjah Media City (Shams) and the key offerings it is showcasing to visitors. He also listened to an explanation of the city’s latest flagship initiative launched during the summit: “Madar Media”, the commercial and creative arm of Sharjah Media City. The project aims to drive growth across the media and innovation sectors, strengthen the financial sustainability of the creative industry in the Emirate, and support its vision of building a modern, fully integrated media ecosystem capable of competing regionally and globally.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council also learned about Madar Media’s vision of combining creativity and technology to produce impactful content and launch sustainable media projects extending from the UAE to the world. Madar Media seeks to empower content creators and innovators through comprehensive media services that include training, production, and digital creativity.

The initiative will build a fully integrated business ecosystem offering training and development services via the “Shams Training” platform, managing social media and an influencer hub, producing the Shams Podcast, developing scripts for films and series, and providing advanced production services through “Shams Studios.” Additionally, “Madar AI” will offer solutions leveraging artificial intelligence to generate both visual and audio content.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed then visited the UAE Media Council’s platform, where he was briefed on the country’s media sector initiatives. The platform highlights the UAE’s institutional framework and modern media regulations, showcases the professional and technological advancements of Emirati media, facilitates international media dialogues and partnerships, and builds bridges for communication and knowledge exchange with global entities.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also watched a film documenting the history of media in the UAE, from the period before the Union and its early days with modest efforts and limited resources, to its continuous development and adoption of the latest communication tools. The film highlighted the efforts made in the media sector, which serves as a bridge connecting the UAE to the world and conveying its civilisational image.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council viewed the exhibits on the platform, including original cameras used by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), a cinematic camera that documented key moments in the establishment of the Union, and the last film camera used by the agency before transitioning to digital filming. He was also briefed on the Council’s achievements and the media regulatory framework it has established, including policies, regulations, and initiatives that serve all sectors of the media industry.

In addition, he was introduced to the “Presight” project—a control dashboard supported by artificial intelligence for media monitoring.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also visited the “China Joy” pavilion, the Asian window into the world of electronic gaming, which features 19 exhibitors representing some of the leading companies in Asia’s gaming industry. He observed the interactive and vibrant spaces where visitors can explore and experience the latest games. The pavilion showcases a variety of games, including those focused on motion-based interaction, group collaboration, and visual precision.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also learned about the advanced vision for the digital entertainment industry, where technology intersects with creative storytelling to produce innovative content that keeps pace with the sector’s rapid global evolution. He was briefed on the industry’s presence from the People’s Republic of China, specifically Beijing and Shanghai, and the opportunities their participation at the summit provides for expansion, building new partnerships, and engaging with audiences interested in gaming and cutting-edge technologies.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also explored the interactive experiences offered at the pavilion in the fields of gaming and emerging technologies. The pavilion reflects the spirit of the summit, which brings together media, arts, and innovation under one umbrella. He observed demonstrations of technologies that are helping to reshape the digital entertainment landscape, strengthen the future of electronic gaming, and showcase the sector’s cultural and creative value.

The BRIDGE Summit 2025 features over 300 events, including sessions, workshops, and various exhibitions across multiple tracks such as media, technology, gaming, music, marketing, and content creation. The event attracts more than 60,000 participants from 132 countries, along with 430 global speakers, in addition to media and technology companies, creators, artists, and policymakers.

The accompanying programmes at the BRIDGE Summit focus on innovation through the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality. They also aim to develop the creative economy by providing new platforms and significant investment opportunities within the media and entertainment sectors.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 aims to create a global network that brings together creators, investors, and institutions to develop new projects and strengthen cultural and economic collaboration. The summit serves as an ideal platform for those interested in digital content, modern media, creative technologies, or seeking opportunities for partnerships and broad media impact.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was accompanied on the visit by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE; Hassan Yacoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council; Salem Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; along with a number of officials and representatives from various media entities.