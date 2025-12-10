BRIDGE Summit 2025 highlights UAE’s role in advanced robotics, AI innovation partnerships

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi brought together experts and leaders from business, technology, media, universities, influencers, and major tech companies from the UAE and around the world, offering a unified platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Kristine Mo, International Business Development Director at AI² Robotics, said that the company’s first participation in the summit provided an important opportunity to connect with stakeholders from various sectors, noting that the event strengthens cooperation and showcases the latest advancements in intelligent robotics.

She added that the UAE offers an ideal environment for adopting advanced robotic technologies, highlighting the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BRIDGE, making AI² Robotics the strategic robotic partner of the summit. The company is also looking to expand partnerships and develop new use cases that support key sectors in the country.

Mo explained that the company presented two “Alphabot” robots at the event—one serving coffee to visitors and the other performing musical shows. She noted the strong interest from attendees, who interacted with the robots and captured video content, reflecting the summit’s role in introducing the public to the capabilities of general-purpose robots.

She said the robots operate using a proprietary “embodied foundation model” that enables them to understand human commands, perceive their surroundings, and perform a wide range of tasks with consistency and accuracy. The robots are already deployed in major industries such as automotive manufacturing, semiconductor production, and public services at major airports in China.

Mo added that the company is also developing robotic applications for preparing coffee and ice cream, with plans to roll them out in public spaces soon. She highlighted the company’s experience integrating robots into human-centered working environments, such as the “Smart Cube” coffee service in China, where robots operate alongside baristas to offer a unique and efficient customer experience.

The robots are also used in artistic performances and are regularly featured on Chinese media platforms to showcase technological progress and inspire young people to pursue STEM education.

Mo concluded by emphasising the importance of strengthening cooperation with media institutions to develop new, creative ways of interacting with robots, helping inspire future generations and expand the impact of technology in society.