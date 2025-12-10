UAE, Russia explore expanding cooperation in new economy sectors

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation enjoy strategic relations built on mutual understanding and shared economic interests.

This came during the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russia–UAE Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, held today in Dubai and co-chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri and Anton Alikhanov, Russian Industry and Trade Minister, with the participation of representatives from relevant government and private-sector entities from both sides.

Bin Touq said, “The current session of the committee represents a new step towards building fruitful partnerships between the business communities and private sectors of both countries. It strengthens cooperation and provides support for entrepreneurs from both sides in a way that contributes to the growth and sustainability of their economies. Our cooperation focuses on new economy sectors and priority areas that serve the mutual interests of the two countries.”

He highlighted the important role of the committee in exploring promising opportunities within the business environments of both countries, outlining the enablers offered by the UAE’s business ecosystem, including flexible economic laws that allow 100 percent foreign ownership of companies and an advanced business environment covering more than 2,000 economic activities.

The committee’s agenda included discussions on work plans and cooperation mechanisms in fields such as investment, energy, industry and innovation, food security and agriculture, education, transport and logistics, tourism, sports and culture, environmental protection, healthcare and several other areas.

Both sides agreed to continue joint efforts to develop new mechanisms for economic cooperation in priority sectors and to support entrepreneurs from both countries, contributing to expanding the scope of economic collaboration between the UAE and Russia.