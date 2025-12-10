ADGM FSRA presents key enhancements to its digital assets framework at ADFW 2025

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM presented a series of significant enhancements to its digital asset regulatory framework at the ninth edition of Fintech Abu Dhabi during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW).

The announced updates reinforce ADGM’s position as a global leader in digital asset regulation and innovation.

Since 2018, ADGM has been at the forefront of digital asset regulation, one of the first jurisdictions globally to introduce a comprehensive and tailored framework for Virtual Assets (VAs). Today, ADGM’s ecosystem includes over 20 regulated firms licensed to conduct activities involving VAs or Fiat-Referenced Tokens (FRTs), including broker-dealers, custodians, exchanges, asset managers, and FRT issuers.

Following extensive industry engagement, the FSRA implemented changes to its VA framework to refine the process for accepting VAs as Accepted Virtual Assets (AVAs) in ADGM. Other key changes included: adjustments to the capital requirements and fees for VA firms; introduction of a specific product intervention power for VAs; and expanded investment scope for Venture Capital Funds.

These updates mark a significant milestone in the evolution of the FSRA’s digital assets framework.

Recognising the growing importance of staking activities to the digital assets ecosystem, in September 2025, the FSRA published a proposed regulatory framework for VA staking, including outlining which categories of Authorised Persons would be permitted to carry on staking activities using their Clients’ VAs. Feedback to this consultation paper is currently under review.

Building on its December 2024 framework for FRT issuance, the FSRA finalised amendments in October 2025 that detail its approach to accepting FRTs for use in ADGM. Effective 1st January 2026, these rules expand the scope of Regulated Activities that may be carried on using FRTs and address emerging FRT business models, while applying risk-based and proportionate requirements for Authorised Persons.

Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, said, “The FSRA continues to enhance its digital asset regulatory framework to remain forward-looking and responsive to the next wave of financial innovation, including tokenisation, DeFi and AI-driven market participation. Our approach balances innovation with strong governance, risk-based supervision, and alignment with global standards. We are committed to enabling digital asset firms to scale within a well-regulated international financial centre that prioritises transparency, resilience, and long-term stability. "