ADCB successfully completes AED6.1 billion rights issue

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) today announced the successful completion of its AED6.1 billion rights issue, following the close of the subscription period on 4th December 2025.

The transaction attracted exceptional demand, with total funded commitments exceeding AED12 billion from UAE, regional and international investors.

Mubadala Investment Company, ADCB’s majority shareholder, subscribed in full to its proportional entitlement of new shares, providing anchor support and contributing to the success of the transaction.

The remaining shares were more than three times oversubscribed by other shareholders, underscoring strong investor confidence in ADCB’s strategy and growth trajectory.

Unsubscribed new shares will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to shareholders who applied for additional new shares, in accordance with the methodology set out in the Invitation to the Shareholders.

This landmark transaction represents the largest-ever rights issue by a company with a primary listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), further reinforcing ADCB’s position as one of the region’s leading financial institutions.

ADCB acted as sole lead manager, sole bookrunner and sole receiving bank, demonstrating the Bank’s deep equity capital markets expertise and ability to execute transactions of scale.

Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB, said, “I would like to thank our shareholders for their full endorsement of ADCB. The strong demand for this rights issue reflects confidence in our strategy and proven execution, as ADCB continues to play a central role in the UAE’s economic transformation. We now move into an ambitious phase of technology-driven growth, creating further long-term value for our shareholders, customers and the wider economy.”