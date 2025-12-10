Meraas awards AED340 million contract to develop new Riwa apartments at Madinat Jumeirah Living

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED340 million contract to Al Sahel Contracting for the construction of new Riwa apartments at Madinat Jumeirah Living, with completion scheduled for Q3 2027.

The project comprises three 10-storey residential buildings with 244 premium apartments, including one- to three-bedroom units and a four-bedroom penthouse.

This latest contract reinforces the long-standing partnership between Meraas and Al Sahel Contracting, which is nearing completion on the fifth phase of Madinat Jumeirah Living, having successfully delivered four earlier phases. The collaboration showcases Meraas’ dedication to delivering exceptional design, quality and craftsmanship.

Designed with contemporary elegance, Riwa will feature refined facades that complement the community’s signature modern-heritage architecture. The residences offer light-filled, spacious interiors, elevated finishes and thoughtfully designed layouts that embody Meraas’ vision for sophisticated urban living.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “Riwa represents the latest chapter in the evolution of Madinat Jumeirah Living, one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses. It encapsulates the city’s ambition to create extraordinary homes that bring together design excellence, comfort and community spirit. This milestone highlights our commitment to shaping neighbourhoods that inspire pride and belonging.”

Moustafa Ali Moustafa Hasan, General Manager of Al Sahel Contracting, added, “Being entrusted with the construction of Riwa marks another proud moment in our enduring partnership with Meraas. This contract reaffirms the confidence placed in Al Sahel to deliver world-class developments that embody Dubai’s architectural and lifestyle vision.”