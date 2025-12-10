Emirates scoops five new global awards

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates has closed 2025 with five additional global accolades at the 32nd World Travel Awards in Bahrain, adding to more than 20 honours received this year.

The latest titles recognise the airline’s brand leadership, its award-winning inflight entertainment system ice, its First Class experience and lounges, and Emirates Skywards as the World’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2025.

The airline’s new awards include:

• World’s Leading Airline Brand 2025

• World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2025

• World’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2025

• World’s Leading Airline – First Class 2025

• World’s Leading Airline Lounge – First Class 2025: Emirates First Class Lounge at Emirates Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport

The recognition follows a year of strong industry performance. In November, Emirates was voted Best Airline in the World for the eighth consecutive year at the ULTRAs travel awards, selected by Ultratravel’s network of 1.2 million travellers. The airline also received awards for Best Premium Economy Class and a Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation presented to Tim Clark. Aviation Business Middle East named Emirates Best First Class of the Year and Airline of the Year.

Further awards included Best International Airline, Best International First Class and Best International Airline Lounge from the Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards 2025, and Best Long-Haul Airline at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards 2025. Tim Clark was also honoured with the Distinguished Achievement Award from the Wings Club Foundation.

In September, Emirates won two major accolades at the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, including the 2026 APEX Best Global Entertainment Award for its ice system and a 2026 APEX World Class award for overall customer experience and brand.

Earlier in the year, the airline received Best Long-Haul Airline at The Telegraph Travel Awards, was named 2025’s Most Recommended Global Brand by YouGov and secured multiple honours at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, including Best Airline Worldwide for the 12th consecutive year, Best First Class, Best Premium Economy Class and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.