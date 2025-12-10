Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 3rd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, inaugurated the 3rd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures (ICASF 2025), organised by Abu Dhabi University in collaboration with the International Observatory for University Rankings and Academic Excellence at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

Held under the theme "Shaping the Future: Integrating Nature, Technology, and Society", the conference brings together more than 75 experts to discuss advanced technologies including artificial intelligence and renewable energy, and their role in supporting sustainable development, inclusion and societal resilience.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed participants to Abu Dhabi and said the diverse gathering of thinkers, scientists and innovators reflects a shared commitment to improving human life and promoting a sustainable future. He said the conference theme aligns with the UAE’s long-standing vision of sustainability, rooted in the approach of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and guided today by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He stressed that the UAE has become a global pioneer in conservation, education, scientific research and technological innovation, noting the importance of viewing nature, technology and society as an integrated system. He said the conference’s broad topics require creativity and global cooperation, outlining four areas of focus: improving university quality; promoting environmental sustainability; advancing science and technology to enhance quality of life; and addressing the social and ethical dimensions of innovation.

Sheikh Nahyan said ICASF 2025 reflects the principle that sustainability is a global working approach balancing economic, social and environmental needs, and he expressed appreciation to Abu Dhabi University and the participants.

The opening ceremony was attended by Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary-General of the Association of Arab Universities; Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs; Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri; Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President of Khalifa University; Ahmed Al Raisi, Vice-Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; Waldemar Siwiński, President of the International Observatory for University Rankings and Academic Excellence; Liu Zhining, Chairman of the BRICS Business Council; Mohamed Al Aisati; Patrizia Lombardi from Politecnico di Torino; and several academic leaders from the UAE and abroad.

Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri highlighted the importance of hosting ICASF 2025, noting that it reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a culture of sustainability and advancing national initiatives that have positioned the country as a global model in environmental legislation and resource protection. He also emphasised Abu Dhabi University’s leadership, its specialised sustainability researchers and its partnerships with institutions working on sustainability projects and forward-looking initiatives.