GCC countries account for 48.2% of Dubai Chamber of Commerce members’ exports, re-exports

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that GCC markets topped the list of global destinations for its members’ exports and re-exports during the first nine months of 2025.

The region accounted for 48.2 percent of total member exports and re-exports, with a combined value of AED125.3 billion. This strong performance reflects the strategic importance of markets in the Gulf among the chamber’s business community.

The Middle East region (excluding GCC countries) ranked second, accounting for 29.1 percent of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED75.7 billion. African markets claimed third place with a 10 percent share and a total value of AED26.1 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region followed in fourth place, contributing 8.4 percent of total member exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED21.9 billion. European markets ranked fifth, with a 3 percent share and total value of AED7.8 billion.

North America came sixth on the list, accounting for 0.7 percent of total exports and re-exports with a value of approximately AED1.8 billion. Latin American markets ranked seventh, with a 0.4 percent share and a combined value of more than AED1 billion.

Notably, the total value of Dubai Chamber of Commerce members’ exports and re-exports reached approximately AED260 billion during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 16 percent.