UAE, Ukraine discuss strengthening private-sector ties

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), discussed with Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, ways to enhance cooperation between private-sector institutions and companies in both countries.

The meeting reviewed bilateral trade and investment relations and explored means to support and develop them in a way that serves the interests of the business communities in the UAE and Ukraine.

In a press statement issued today, the Secretary-General of FCCI emphasised the importance of advancing economic relations and elevating them to the levels aspired to by business owners on both sides. He stressed that the FCCI, through the UAE-Ukrainian Business Council, will work to activate business partnerships and expand them to broader horizons to increase the growth of trade exchanges in a manner that benefits both parties.

He added that the UAE-Ukrainian Business Council will help strengthen cooperation between companies and institutions operating in both countries, enabling them to benefit from shared expertise and learn about best practices, contributing to enhanced cooperation and development across key industrial and service sectors of priority and importance to the economies of the two friendly nations.