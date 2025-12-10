Sharjah Chamber, Kurdistan Federation of Chambers strengthen economic, investment cooperation

SHARJAH, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a high-level business meeting that brought together a delegation from the Kurdistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (K-FCCI) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and representatives of the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation frameworks to strengthen economic and investment ties between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in addition to developing joint initiatives to support economic platforms and reinforce the strategic partnership between the two sides.

The meeting took place during an official reception hosted by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of the UAE Chambers and Chairman of SCCI. Attendees included Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of the UAE Chambers, and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Also present were Dr. Ahmed Saleh Al Echlah, Director of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre “Tahkeem”, which operates under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber; and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

The visiting delegation was headed by Dr. Mohammed Shihab Mohammed Amin, Chairman of the Higher Supervisory Committee of the Kurdistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. It included Gailan Haji Saeed, President of the Erbil Chamber of commerce and Industry; and Judge Shirwan Ibrahim Berdawood, Member of the Higher Supervisory Committee.

The delegation also comprised Shivan Abdulrahman Aziz, Secretary General of K-FCCI; Kamaran Salah, Board Member of the Erbil Chamber; and Heman Farouk, Director General of the Erbil Chamber; along with additional senior officials.

During the meeting, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais welcomed the Kurdistan delegation, noting that Sharjah has established a tangible investment footprint in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, supported by strategic Emirati investments spanning key sectors, particularly energy and gas.

He noted that the Kurdistan Region’s positive investment climate continues to encourage the UAE private sector to explore broader avenues of economic cooperation with their counterparts in the Kurdistan Region.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Shihab Mohammed Amin expressed his appreciation to the Sharjah Chamber for the warm reception and hospitality, praising the significant urban and economic development witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah.

He stressed the importance of closely studying the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre’s operating model as a benchmark for knowledge transfer and institutional replication within the Kurdistan Region to support a more developed commercial dispute-resolution framework.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Saleh Al Echlah outlined the operational framework of Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre “Tahkeem”, focusing on its advanced dispute resolution, conciliation, and mediation mechanisms.

He highlighted the Centre’s competitive advantages and the services offered through its smart digital platform, positioning Sharjah as a regional hub for technology-enabled arbitration and investor-friendly legal services.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment exchange between Sharjah and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, with a particular emphasis on high-growth sectors and logistics integration. The Kurdistan delegation outlined the Region’s role as a key commercial gateway to Iraq, while Sharjah underscored its positioning as an industrial and logistics hub.

Both sides explored mechanisms to leverage Sharjah’s strategic location and free-zone advantages to facilitate re-exports of Kurdistan goods to international markets, creating added value for both parties and supporting food security and economic diversification strategies.