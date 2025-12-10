RIQ, Swiss Re partner to advance risk, data, AI-powered reinsurance solutions

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- RIQ and Swiss Re have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop and scale innovative capacity solutions, risk origination opportunities, and AI-enabled capabilities across the UAE region.

Headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), RIQ is building an AI native reinsurance platform that integrates artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to improve underwriting accuracy, capacity deployment, and investment management that is optimized for clients. RIQ was launched in June 2025 by IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate.

The MoU was announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of RIQ, and Charles Hatami, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Financial and Strategic Investors Group at BlackRock. The agreement was signed by Mark Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of RIQ, and Andreas Berger, Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Re. The MoU formalizes RIQ and Swiss Re's framework to jointly pursue strategic initiatives across capacity, risk, and technology.

The collaboration also deepens Swiss Re’s engagement in the UAE, aligning with its focus on high-quality risk origination and long-term market engagement. It further extends to exploring advanced risk transfer solutions, institutional investment vehicles and additional pathways for value creation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's emergence as a strategic center for global risk transfers.

The MoU with Swiss Re underscores RIQ’s commitment to building a globally connected, regionally anchored reinsurance platform from Abu Dhabi. As RIQ advances toward full operational readiness, this collaboration marks a critical step in mobilizing global expertise and advanced technology to deliver the next generation of risk solutions.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Artificial intelligence is one of the major global trends driving economic transformation. It is a key engine for enhancing the efficiency, resilience, and adaptability of global systems. We are pleased to launch this strategic collaboration, which brings together Swiss Re’s expertise and capabilities with RIQ’s innovation capacity, to establish a strong foundation for an advanced, data-driven insurance ecosystem. This will help support sustainable economic growth and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global center for advanced and innovative solutions in risk management and reinsurance.’’

Mark Wilson noted: “Swiss Re brings unparalleled expertise and a shared belief in what reinsurance can become when capital, data, and technology converge. Together, we aim to accelerate the development of AI-native infrastructure and structured reinsurance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the market.”

Andreas Berger added: "This collaboration builds on Swiss Re’s deep risk expertise, strong data foundations, and early adoption of AI. Together with RIQ, we aim to realise an AI-native reinsurance platform and further strengthen our engagement in this dynamic region. By combining our joint capabilities with the region's strong innovation drive and vibrant insurance market, we can explore novel risk-transfer instruments, creating new ways to support our clients through peak risks."

Charles Hatami said: “We are excited about the continued momentum of RIQ’s next-generation platform. By bringing together our investment management capabilities and Swiss Re’s deep industry expertise, RIQ helps accelerate the development of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets, supporting growth throughout the region.”