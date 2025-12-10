DXB welcomes over 1,500 young athletes for Asian Youth Para Games 2025

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai International (DXB) welcomed more than 1,500 young athletes and participants from 35 countries arriving for the Asian Youth Para Games 2025, demonstrating the airport’s operational excellence in delivering its continuous commitment to world-class accessibility and inclusive services.

DXB has confirmed full operational readiness across its three terminals, deploying specialised People of Determination (PoD) teams and aligning efforts across the airport community to ensure a seamless arrival experience for every delegation.

Preparations included pre-event awareness sessions for frontline employees on best-practice PoD interaction, the activation of a joint task force to oversee and manage delegation arrivals, and the installation of welcome points and reception desks for athletes. Logistical support for the official transport has been arranged throughout the arrival period.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said “Accessibility shapes how we design and deliver every part of the airport journey. From trained teams and hearing loops to dedicated assistance counters and quiet spaces, DXB ensures that every guest, regardless of their needs, can move through the airport with comfort and confidence. For these young athletes, their first moments in Dubai begin at DXB, and we want that experience to be seamless, respectful and as stress-free as possible.”

A group of Dubai Airports employees is volunteering to support the athletes at the Games, a reflection of the organisation’s commitment to championing inclusion for People of Determination across the UAE.

This year’s event marks the largest participation in the Games, with the 2025 edition set to host 11 sports across eight world-class venues from 10 – 13 December, further cementing Dubai’s status as a global hub for Para sport excellence. This is the second time Dubai hosts the Games, following the successful 2017 edition.