BRIDGE Summit addresses media trust challenges, investment outlook

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Joseph Oughourlian, Founder of Amber Capital and Presidente del Gruppo Prisa, said the BRIDGE Summit discussions underlined how difficult it has become to ensure the quality and reliability of news in a social media-driven environment.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the BRIDGE Summit, Oughourlian said the event conversations highlighted differing views on how to address the challenge, including whether solutions should come through government intervention, market mechanisms, or the emergence of new business platforms and their impact on the wider information ecosystem.

Oughourlian said his BRIDGE Summit session, titled “Designing a Global Media Dealbook,” focused on capital raising in the media sector, noting that substantial funding remains available for new business models — from small ventures and creator-led content to major transactions in traditional media — and that spending in the traditional media space remains significant.

On Amber Capital’s approach, Oughourlian said the firm does not take a passive stance in its investments and remains actively involved, including through his leadership role at PRISA, media company in Spain.

He described the UAE as a meeting point between Europe, Asia and Africa, where cultures converge and open dialogue is encouraged. He added that engaging with a wider mix of geographies and sectors in the UAE felt refreshing, and expressed hope that the summit’s model continues.