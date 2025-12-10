40 Arabian, thoroughbred horses participating in 11th trial race at Meydan Racecourse

DUBAI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Racing Authority announced the participation of 40 Arabian and Thoroughbred horses in five races over a distance of 1,000 metres in the 11th trial race, held this evening at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

In a statement issued today, the authority said the trial race included three races for Purebred Arabian horses with the participation of 25 horses, in addition to two races for Thoroughbred horses featuring 15 horses.

It noted that 15 horses making their first appearance in racing participated in two races for Purebred Arabians, in addition to one race involving 10 horses that had previously competed.

The authority also highlighted that two races were held for Thoroughbred horses, with 15 horses competing, including 13 making their debut and two with prior racing experience.

Rashid Al Balooshi, a member of the Supervisory Committee at the Emirates Racing Authority, said that the success of the races since the start of the current season and their progression to the 11th station underscores the significant importance of the authority-approved trial races, as well as the strong engagement from jockeys with the objectives of these events, given their role in ensuring the readiness of horses to compete on racetracks across the UAE.