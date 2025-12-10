Bridge Summit: LimX Dynamics expects its advanced robotics pilots in Abu Dhabi to launch in 2026

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Jesse Liu, CFO & Director of Global Operations at China’s LimX Dynamics, stated that the company’s participation in Bridge Summit 2025 provided an opportunity to showcase its latest advancements in AI-powered humanoid robotics.

Speaking during the event, he noted that his company considers itself an “embodied AI” platform rather than a traditional robotics manufacturer.

Liu stated that the UAE and the wider Middle East offer an ideal environment for deploying cutting-edge robotic solutions, given the region’s strong openness to advanced technologies.

He expected the company’s pilot applications in Abu Dhabi to begin in 2026—whether in shopping malls, restaurants, or service facilities—before expanding their use in the following years.

He emphasised that humanoid robots “will become a stable and reliable workforce once they reach maturity, and that future is closer than we think.”

Liu explained that the robot showcased at the summit is a full-size humanoid model, a category produced by only a few companies worldwide at high levels of stability, flexibility, and intelligence. He added that the company is developing systems that enable robots to learn in a human-like manner through reinforcement learning and simulation, allowing them to acquire new skills and perform tasks with greater precision.

He concluded that the next phase will focus on enhancing the operational intelligence of robots—not only executing programmed movements, but also understanding their surroundings and responding to diverse real-world scenarios—laying the groundwork for their practical use in industrial and service applications.