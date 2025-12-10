Saud bin Saqr attends world premiere of Finnish musical 'The Blue Bird'

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the world premiere of the Finnish musical evening “The Blue Bird", organised by the Embassy of Finland and performed by the Lohja City Orchestra with participating musicians.

Held at Al Jazirah Al Hamra Heritage Village, the event was attended by Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland, and senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Saud highlighted the role of music as a universal language that brings people together and fosters cultural understanding, noting Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to hosting events that promote intercultural dialogue and enrich the emirate’s cultural scene.

He praised the performers’ expressive classical pieces, which reflected the depth and beauty of Finnish musical tradition.

The evening featured a multidisciplinary artistic experience combining music, literature, visual arts, and storytelling inspired by Finnish heritage, presenting themes of hope, friendship, and tolerance in a distinctive heritage setting.

The event underscored Ras Al Khaimah’s cultural diversity and its growing role in supporting global and local cultural initiatives, reinforcing its position as a leading cultural and tourism destination.